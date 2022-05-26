Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a "Bees A Buzzin" coffee and rolls from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, June 10, at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Cindy Rausch of Hutchinson will share her love for bees and the honey they produce. She will have honey samples with her. Sara Dollerschell of Litchfield will provide music.
Mary McCarthy of Rochester will be the featured speaker, delivering a message titled "A Pilgrimage of Hope: A Story of Faith and Medicine." McCarthy will share her brain cancer diagnosis and how God called her into a deeper relationship with Him.
To reserve a spot at the Litchfield Area Christian Women event, contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Tuesday, June 7.
LACW Prayer Connection and board meeting is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Shady's No. 7 in Litchfield.