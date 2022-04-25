A 60-year-old Litchfield man suffered non-life threatening injuries after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 24 in Forest City Township.
According to a report from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Michael Schmidt of rural Litchfield was driving southbound on Highway 24 near its intersection with 305th Street when a line of deer began cross the road. Schmidt attempted to stop, but struck one of the deer and lost control of the motorcycle.
Meeker County Deputies, Litchfield Fire, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the scene. Schmidt was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.