A Litchfield woman suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on County State Aid Highway 19 in North Kingston Township.
Joanna Mackereth, 32, was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
The release said that dispatch received multiple 911 calls of a crash at the intersection of CSAH 19 and 737th Avenue. When deputies responded to the scene, the determined the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Mackereth was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. Deputies also determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.
Kimball Fire, Dassel Rescue, Watkins Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.