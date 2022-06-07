Meeker Area Ministries will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at First Presbyterian Church, 225 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Meeker Area Ministries provides the homeless with a "hand up and not a hand out." The meeting is open to all interested parties.
