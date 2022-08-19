Remodeling discussion continues
The Meeker County Board of Commissioners continued discussion at its Aug. 16 meeting about the pending facilities remodeling project, with the subject of the day being various ways to finance the project. PFM Financial Advisors presented options, which include a bank capital improvement loan, a bond levy, and use of current funds.
A facilities master plan calls for remodeling of the Meeker County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center and Family Services Center. The initial goal, as discussed at a July meeting, is to enhance security and efficiency, create a more private and quality customer service experience, and achieve efficiency for the public as well as accommodate future state projects.
Veterans grant agreement approved
Commissioners also approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs intended to provide outreach to veterans, assisting with the reintegration of combat veterans into society, collaboration with other social service agencies, education options and other initiatives. The grant amount is based on the county’s veteran population. At this time, the official number of veterans in Meeker County stands at 1,482 veterans, which means that Meeker County is eligible for $10,000 in grant monies, which will be used toward the transportation program.
Hearing on ditch modification discussed
After a request to modify a portion of Meeker and Kandiyohi County Judicial Ditch 17 was approved in October 2020, an issue was discovered regarding elevation levels. A public hearing is necessary to vacate the drainage authority’s order and release the easement agreement. Dates for the hearing are to be determined, but will likely be either Sept. 27 or 29 at Dassel History Center. In addition, the board acknowledged the need for repairs and maintenance for the main trunk and Branch 6 of County Ditch 15.
AIS fund distribution could change
There was also some discussion regarding Aquatic Invasive Species funds. Specifically, each year there are $12,500 grants available for area lakes to be used to control aquatic invasive species, and often that money is not being used. The grants are based in part on the number of parking spaces at each landing, and if lake management applies, they are rarely denied a grant. However, if the grant is not used, the money goes back into the fund. The commissioners are going to review various ways to change the program so that it is more needs based and may be allowed to accumulate for lakes, such as Lake Ripley, where more dollars are needed.
In other items, the Board approved some promotions in Social Services, and a gambling permit for a Cedar Mills Golf Club fundraiser.