Meeker County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will offer a garden tour again this year.
The 2023 Meeker County Garden Tour has a lineup of five gardens in the Litchfield area. Gardens will highlight a wide array of gardening techniques, annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, and the story that each location holds behind its inspiration.
The event will be from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Tickets for the tour are $10 per person and are available in advance at: First Lutheran Church Office or MST International families, Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, KLFD, Stockmen’s Greenhouse and Garden Center and Meeker County Extension Office.
Tickets can also be purchased at any one of the gardens the night of the tour.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International.
Garden locations and directions will be sent out the week before the tour. Signs will be posted to help guide participants to the gardens that are featured. Transportation will not be provided this year.
The Litchfield Satellites 4-H club will serve a pork chop on a stick meal for $7 at Litchfield Civic Arena parking lot, 900 Gilman Ave, Litchfield, from 5-7 p.m. the night of the tour. Public restrooms will be available at the Civic Arena as well.
For more information about the event, contact the Meeker County Extension office at 320-693-5275.