The 2022 Meeker County Gardener’s Gala will be Thursday, March 24, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. All gardening enthusiasts are invited to attend an evening of education, fellowship and planning for the coming growing season.
Registration is 5:30-6 p.m. with speakers, vendors, and door prizes to follow.
This year’s program includes: Carrie Larson, a horticulturist and account manager with McHutchison Horticultural Distributors, will share the new varieties of flowering plants that will be available this spring. The second speaker is Ryan Schwab, a researcher with the University of Minnesota’s turfgrass science lab, who will help answer the many questions about how to maintain a healthy lawn following drought conditions.
Registration is $15 after March 14. An online brochure is available at z.umn.edu/2022gala. Contact the Meeker County Extension office to register by calling 320-693-5275, by email at mnext-meeker@umn.edu or online at z.umn.edu/gardenreg2022.