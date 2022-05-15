Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, in a news release Sunday, issued no wake restrictions within 500 feet of shore for Big Swan Lake in eastern Meeker County.
The restrictions are due to high water levels, combined with boating activity, according to the statement, which have caused shoreline damage at the lake.
Recent heavy rains and last week's thunderstorms could create issues at other county lakes, as well. The news release said the lakes are being monitored and additional no wake advisories could be issues. Cruze urged caution and reminds boaters to be mindful of the water levels on all lakes.