Meeker County Soil and Water Conservation District and University of Minnesota Extension are planning a Soil Health Field Day from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Jay Hedtke’s farm, 53825 CSAH 16, Grove City.
Different soil management topics will be covered including interseeding, adding cover crops to a rotation, and the importance of soil structure. One of the challenges of using cover crops in northern climates is the short window of favorable conditions after cash crop harvest. In a corn-soybean rotation, there may not be enough time for cover crops to establish and get enough growth before a frost. Interseeding allows for more cover crop growth before a frost by planting cover crops between cash crop rows when plants are small.