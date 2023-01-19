The 51st annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival is set for Feb 4-11 in Meeker County.
The Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee members are firming up plans for the annual event as nine guests from Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s sister city – will visit the area, learning about the dairy industry and enjoying outdoor winter activities.
The students from Hartford will include Bailey Habbard, Bo Miller, Abigail Moseley and Jay Roberts, and the chaperones will include Josh Fulford, Amie Miller, Malissa Roberts and Darin and Lisa Moseley.
The schedule for the week includes:
- Plans for the week include snowmobiling on Lake Manuella at the Roger and Janet Huhn farm from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, an even open to the public.
- Dairy Day is on Monday, Feb. 6, during which the Alabama guests will tour local dairy farms and visit First District Association, followed by a chili/soup supper at the Forest City Threshers Building at 7 p.m., another event the public is welcome to attend.
- A trip to the State Capitol and Mall of America is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7.
- The guests will be interviewed on KLFD radio at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at McDonald’s, followed by a tour of Litchfield Public Schools and tours of various Litchfield businesses.
- Ski Day at Powder Ridge – an annual event sponsored by Meeker Cooperative/Vibrant Broadband – will be Thursday, Feb. 9, and a potluck banquet will be held that 7:30 that evening at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. The potluck is open to the public, and will include a silent auction starting at 7 p.m.
- The week will end with tours of more Litchfield businesses on Friday, Feb. 10, and attending an LDC hockey game that evening in Hutchinson.