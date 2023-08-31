Minnesota Sheriff's Association will offer a Law Enforcement Scholarship Program this year, awarding up to 20 $2,000 scholarships.
Special recognition will be given to financial needs of students attending the peace office skills course, or a two- or four-year law enforcement degree college.
"The board of directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform," Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said.
Scholarship applications are available at the Meeker County Sheriff's Office or online at www.mnsheriff.org.
Only students who have completed at least one year of a two-year program or two years of a four-year program are eligible for scholarships. Scholarships will be awarded Dec. 29.