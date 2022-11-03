Sibley State Park will be closed to all visitors Nov. 26-27 for a special muzzleloader deer hunt. The purpose of the hunt is to prevent overpopulation of deer and to protect natural resources.
“Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area,” said Tavis Westbrook, Natural Resource Program coordinator for Minnesota State Parks and Trails. “When there are too many deer in a park, they feed too much on certain trees and native plants, so occasionally we allow deer hunts as a way to protect natural resources and bring the deer population back into better balance.”