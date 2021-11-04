Historian Daniel J. Hoisington will speak about the history of Litchfield’s Grand Army of the Republic Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N.
Built in 1885, the Grand Army of the Republic Hall is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hoisington will discuss the role of the G.A.R. as an association of Civil War veterans and the construction of Litchfield’s memorial building.
He also will compare Litchfield's G.A.R. Hall with others across the United States. As a historian and author, Hoisington has been honored with the Enoch A. Holtwick Literary Award from Greenville (Ill.) University, the David Stanley Gebhard Award from the Minnesota Society of Architectural Historians, and the Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History.
There is no admission charge. This talk is jointly sponsored by the Litchfield Heritage Preservation Commission and the Meeker County Historical Society.