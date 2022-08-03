Emergency lights

A standoff between a rural Dassel man and law enforcement that lasted more than 24 hours ended Tuesday night with the man’s surrender, and without injury to either the suspect or law enforcement.

Aaron Peterson, 31, was arrested after exiting his home in the 17300 block of 745th Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

