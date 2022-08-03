A standoff between a rural Dassel man and law enforcement that lasted more than 24 hours ended Tuesday night with the man’s surrender, and without injury to either the suspect or law enforcement.
Aaron Peterson, 31, was arrested after exiting his home in the 17300 block of 745th Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
He is being held in Meeker County Jail pending felony charges of making terroristic threats.
The incident began at around 5:30 p.m. Monday with the report of a man, identified as Peterson, threatening to shoot family members and to harm law enforcement if they responded. The report also indicated Peterson intended to go from his residence in the 17300 block of 745th Avenue to a relative’s home nearby. As part of its investigation, law enforcement determined that Peterson might be in possession of firearms, which he was prohibited from possessing following a November 2020 incident, according to the news release.
Meeker County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kandiyohi-Meeker SWAT team responded to the scene at about 9:15 p.m.
Law enforcement established a perimeter around the property, but officers’ attempts to convince Peterson to leave the home failed. A chemical irritant was projected into the house, but that also failed to get Peterson to cooperate and leave the house.
SWAT teams from McLeod County, Hutchinson Police, Wright County and Willmar Police were called to assist and relieve the Kandiyohi Meeker SWAT team as negotiations continued throughout Monday night and Tuesday.
Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats during this time as well, and at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday Peterson surrendered.
Investigation of the incident continues, according to the sheriff’s office news release, and additional charges could result.
Other agencies assisting at the scene of the standoff included Allina Ambulance, Dassel Fire Department, and Woodland Centers Mobile Crisis Response Team.