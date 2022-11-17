Bruce Shultz, the national vice president of the National Farmers Organization, will be the guest speaker at the Minnesota State convention Saturday, Dec. 3, at Max’s Grill in Olivia.

Shultz and his wife Wendy, married for 32 years, operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana. They have two children within 70 miles of the ranch who help with haying and working cattle.

