Bruce Shultz, the national vice president of the National Farmers Organization, will be the guest speaker at the Minnesota State convention Saturday, Dec. 3, at Max’s Grill in Olivia.
Shultz and his wife Wendy, married for 32 years, operate a cow-calf ranch near Raynesford, Montana. They have two children within 70 miles of the ranch who help with haying and working cattle.
Shultz is known for researching and writing about a wide variety of agricultural issues. He has a degree in Forest Resource Management from the University of Montana. Prior to being elected vice president, he was a national director for Montana for three years. He has organized sales of cattle, cows, and calves for National Farmers members for 25 years.
Another speaker will be Mike Schulist, head of the organic grain department of National Farmers. He markets organic grain for members across the country and helps promote competition among grain buyers.
There will also be reports from various department representatives regarding grain, livestock, and dairy marketing, and a legislative report. The convention begins at 9:30 a.m. with a noon lunch provided by the state board.
Some issues expected to be discussed will be the next farm bill, consolidation in agricultural markets, food security in dairy and livestock industries, and Country of Origin Labeling.
The next national convention will be March 7 and 8, at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, Iowa.