The Sustainable Farming Association will have its annual conference Saturday, Feb. 12, at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will include more than a dozen farmer-led sessions, as well as children's programming, an afternoon social and trade show.

Session topics include:

  • Pastured Pork and Poultry Production
  • Conservation Resources for Your Farm
  • Elderberry and Hazelnut Development, Production, and Marketing
  • Halal Meat Production
  • The Changing Landscape of Meat Processing and Slaughter in Minnesota
  • Drying Down: Gleaning Wisdom after Debilitating Drought
  • Climate Change is Here
  • Growing for Seed
  • Farm Scale Winter Greenhouse: The Affordable Solution to Year-long Crop Production

Sustainable Farming Association members can register for $60 and nonmembers $80 through Feb. 11; emerging farmers can register for free. All-day children's programming for ages 5-12 will be available for $10 per child.

For a complete schedule, attendee registration, sponsor registration and much more, visit sfa-mn.org/conference. Read the conference COVID policy here.

