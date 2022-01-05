The Sustainable Farming Association will have its annual conference Saturday, Feb. 12, at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will include more than a dozen farmer-led sessions, as well as children's programming, an afternoon social and trade show.
Session topics include:
- Pastured Pork and Poultry Production
- Conservation Resources for Your Farm
- Elderberry and Hazelnut Development, Production, and Marketing
- Halal Meat Production
- The Changing Landscape of Meat Processing and Slaughter in Minnesota
- Drying Down: Gleaning Wisdom after Debilitating Drought
- Climate Change is Here
- Growing for Seed
- Farm Scale Winter Greenhouse: The Affordable Solution to Year-long Crop Production
Sustainable Farming Association members can register for $60 and nonmembers $80 through Feb. 11; emerging farmers can register for free. All-day children's programming for ages 5-12 will be available for $10 per child.
For a complete schedule, attendee registration, sponsor registration and much more, visit sfa-mn.org/conference. Read the conference COVID policy here.