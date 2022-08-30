Huskies Scholarships awarded 1,027 St. Cloud State University students with scholarships totaling more than $1.38 million for the 2022-2023 academic year so far. Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 round of Huskies Scholarships opens in January for current and incoming St. Cloud State University students.

The 2022-2023 awardees included these Litchfield area resident scholarship recipients:

Tags