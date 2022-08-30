Huskies Scholarships awarded 1,027 St. Cloud State University students with scholarships totaling more than $1.38 million for the 2022-2023 academic year so far. Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 round of Huskies Scholarships opens in January for current and incoming St. Cloud State University students.
The 2022-2023 awardees included these Litchfield area resident scholarship recipients:
Kyza Engelson of Litchfield received the $2,000 Charles and Ellora Alliss Scholarship and the $1,500 Storms Agency Endowed Scholarship for the Fall 2022/Spring 2023 semesters.
Mike Lee of Litchfield received the $2,000 E. Scott Bryce Mass Communications Scholarship for the Fall 2022/Spring 2023 semesters.
CherylAnn Oberg of Litchfield received the $500 Barbara J. Bloomer Scholarship for Language Teachers & Study Abroad and the $1,500 Mary Beth Wedum Scholarship for the Fall 2022 semester; and the $2,334 Lawrence B. and Clara S. Coard Memorial Scholarship in English for the Fall 2022/Spring 2023 semesters.