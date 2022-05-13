The thunderstorm that raced through Meeker County Thursday night left a trail of property damage and at least one injury.
The damage include reports of localized flooding, trees down and roof damage throughout the county, according to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release.
Trained weather spotters reported cloud rotation in the Litchfield and Dassel areas, but no reports of funnel clouds reaching the ground, the release said.
Other reports included:
- A car was washing off the road on Meeker Stearns Street east of Eden Vally and wound up submerged. The driver escaped the vehicle without injury.
- A semi-tractor trailer was blown off the road on State Highway 15 at 305th Street in Kingston Township, and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Kenneth Braniecki, 56, of Florissant, Missouri, was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- The Meeker County Courthouse received roof and water damage as a result of the storm.