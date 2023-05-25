A two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Ellsworth Township left two Hutchinson women seriously injured.
According to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release, Gloria Ruzicka, 93, of Hutchinson was driving a minivan east on County State Aid Highway 18 and collided with a pickup truck driven by Kyle Johnson, 30, of Dassel, which was traveling south on CSAH 14.
Doris Stubson, 83, of Hutchinson, a passenger in Ruzicka's vehicle, received serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital. Ruzicka also received serious injuries, according to the news release, and was transported by ambulance to Hutchinson Hospital, and later airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Johnson was not injured, the sheriff's office reported.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash, but said the cause appears to be the result of failing to yield right of way.