The United Way of West Central Minnesota announced last week that the Community Impact Grant process is open. Community Impact Grants are how United Way invests local dollars in communities it serves to address specific community-centered issues.
Grant requests must align with United Way's impact areas in education, health and basic needs. United Way of West Central Minnesota will award $70,000 in grants, with individual requests limited to $10,000. Letters of Intent are due by 4 p.m. Friday, March 17. Check the United Way website for more information at www.liveunitedwcm.org.