The League of Minnesota Cities recently recognized 35 state lawmakers, including Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, as 2023 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.

Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the league’s board of directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.

