The League of Minnesota Cities recently recognized 35 state lawmakers, including Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, as 2023 Legislators of Distinction. Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the league’s board of directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
- Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives;
- seek input on issues of importance to cities;
- listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues;
- sponsor and/or support League initiatives;
- speak out on behalf of the interest of cities; and
- demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities.
In its recognition of Urdahl, the League of Minnesota Cities said he played a critical role in the eventual passage of a bonding and general fund financing package, making sure that the maximum possible funding was designated to city water, wastewater, flood control and stormwater infrastructure needs.
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit lmc.org.