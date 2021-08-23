A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday evening on CSAH 16 in Harvey Township.
According to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release, Ashley Johnson, 34, of St. Joseph was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Deputies responded to the scene following the call at 5:53 p.m. and learned that Johnson was driving a class 1 ATV on CSAH 16, and as she approached Minnesota Highway 22, the ATV rolled.
Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene, along with deputies.
Richard Kielty, 57, of Watkins and Richard Berg, 39, of Watkins were traveling with Johnson on separate ATVs and witnessed the crash. Neither man was involved in the crash or injured.
Kielty and Berg both were later arrested for driving while impaired and transported to Meeker County Jail.
The investigation of the crash continues, according to the news release, as alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.