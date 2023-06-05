Xcel Energy will be host to an open house about the proposed MN Energy Connection transmission line from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the 4-H Building on the Meeker County Faigrounds.

The transmission line project will provide a link between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County in southwest Minnesota. The transmission line is designed to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the retiring coal-fired power plant.

