Xcel Energy will be host to an open house about the proposed MN Energy Connection transmission line from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the 4-H Building on the Meeker County Faigrounds.
The transmission line project will provide a link between the retiring Sherco power plant near Becker and Lyon County in southwest Minnesota. The transmission line is designed to connect new renewable energy to replace the electricity from the retiring coal-fired power plant.
Landowners and local officials have been invited to attend to learn more about the project, discuss land use issues important in each area, review revised route options and provide feedback. Detailed route maps will be on display.
Additional open houses will be held for other communities located in the area of the proposed routes, as well as a virtual open house from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. The link to the virtual open house will be posted at www.MNEnergyConnection.com.