Forest City Livewires
The April meeting of the Forest City Livewires 4-H Club was held on Sunday, April 11. It was discussed that another leader or two are needed to help with leading the club so there would be extra adults if needed at various 4-H events throughout the year. Melissa Tangen volunteered, and the club is hoping to get one more adult volunteer. The present members discussed the dog project. Practice will be starting next week at 6 p.m. and will continue each week until the County Dog Show in July. Club fair projects will be discussed at the May Meeting.
Courtney Atkinson, club reporter
