Zoe Eblen, a member of the Koronis Eager Beavers 4-H club, is September’s Meeker County 4-H’er of the Month.
For 11 years, Zoe has been mentoring her peers and other members of her club and county through the horse project. This spring, she coached the junior horse bowl team for Meeker County. Zoe gives riding lessons and has helped out with many 4-H riding nights. She is inspired to mentor younger members because of her own 4-H mentors. They teach her horse and social skills, perseverance, and about friendships. She strives to bring those skills and more into her work mentoring other 4-H members.
Zoe recently earned the 2020 Dan Patch Youth Leadership Award, a result of her hard work and mentorship of youth. She also received this honor in 2019.
Zoe has served as her club’s reporter, photographer and secretary and continues her mentoring work in the beef, exploring animals, needle arts, photography, clothing, crafts and fine arts project areas. She also competes on the Meeker County Senior Horse Bowl team and has excelled in hippology and horse judging.
Zoe has served her community using her sewing skills to make blankets, tie blankets, and over 200 masks that were donated to the service center, healthcare workers, veterinarians, and firefighters.
Great mentorship work, Zoe! Congratulations!
— Submitted by Gretta Lemke,
Meeker County 4-H Reporter