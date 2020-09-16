An accidental fiber cut led to disruption of Meeker County's 911 service Tuesday. Service was restored by Wednesday morning.
Lumen Technologies Inc., formerly Century Link, confirmed the fiber cut between Dassel and Cokato that affected 911 calls, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
While landline service was disrupted, cellular telephone users still could reach 911, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office reminded residents that in case of emergency, if unable to reach 911, they can call the dispatch center at 320-593-5400.