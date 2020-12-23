Another Meeker County home was lost to fire Tuesday evening.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported that it received a 911 call at 5:23 p.m. about a house fire in the 200 block of Lindstrom Ave. E. in Grove City.
The house was engulfed in flames when deputies and Grove City Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene. Assisting at the scene were Grove City Rescue, Litchfield Fire Department and Atwater Fire Department.
The house is owned by Donald Deeble, 53, and no one was at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. Due to high winds, the fire spread to a wooded area near the home and also had to be extinguished.
Cause of the fire has not been determined. The home is regarded a total loss, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The fire is the third to end in loss of a house this month in Meeker County. Previously, a fire Dec. 8 in the 53200 block of U.S. Highway 12 west of Grove City destroyed a house; and a Dec. 19 fire in the 26000 block of CSAH 34 in Litchfield Township also destroyed a house.