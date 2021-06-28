Kurt and Paula Meyer, art collectors from Edina, will bring "A World of Art" to the Dassel History Center in July. More than 50 paintings, textiles and objects from 20 countries will be exhibited. The exhibit opens July 3 and closes July 30.
Kurt Meyer will share comments about the exhibit at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the History Center. Coffee will be served.
The exhibit and program are sponsored by Dassel Area Historical Society. “This is a great opportunity; don’t miss it.” Carolyn Holje, museum director, said.