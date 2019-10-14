EDEN VALLEY
On Sept. 30 a Stearns County deputy responded to a call of an eagle being struck by a semi near Eden Valley.
The bird was feasting on a carcass on the road. The truck driver put in a call about the injured bird, which flew off on crippled wings. The deputy found the bird on a nearby farm, and a state Department of Natural Resources officer took charge transporting it to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota where it died of its injuries.
— Eden Valley Journal
ST. CLOUD
Nineteen students, who were involved in a fight at the new St. Cloud Tech High School, will likely face either expulsion or criminal charges, according to a press release from the St. Cloud Police Department. The fight, which started between two 16-year-olds quickly spread. Three staff members received slight injuries as they strove to restore peace.
— St. Cloud Times
KERKHOVEN
In a controversial 4-1 vote, commissioners in Swift County denied a tobacco license to a new Dollar General store opening in Kerkhoven. The store is across the street from the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg school complex. County board member Eric Rudningen noted that the store “for all intents and purposes is located in the parking of KMS high school.” One commissioner voting in favor noted that, in withholding the license, the county board is “almost encouraging a lawsuit.”
— Swift County Monitor
GLENWOOD
The Glenwood area has a new business offering an old service. Nic Helgaas is the town’s new cobbler. In the age of internet, one of the oldest trades in the country is again open for business there. Since opening the business in July, Helgaas has been busy maintaining his equipment and repairing shoes, purses, stitching canvas covers, and doing any repair jobs that come his way. “I’ll repair just about anything that people want repaired,” he says.
DEGRAFF
An off-duty deputy in the Swift County Sheriff’s Department was injured when the pickup he was driving collided with a BNSF freight train just west of DeGraff.
Chris Joyce, 38, had been driving east on Swift County Road 14 parallel to a BNSF freight moving in the same direction. At a crossing on the county road just off Highway 12, the pickup was struck, landing on its top. The driver was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
— Swift County Monitor
HUTCHINSON
Authorities were searching for an elderly Hutchinson man this past week who was believed to have fallen in the Crow River. The search began after the 75-year-old was reported missing Tuesday morning. A portion of the river bank around the Second Avenue bridge was closed during the search. Litchfield Rescue Squad was among agencies assisting in the search.
— Hutchinson Leader