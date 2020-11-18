American Red Cross Bloodmobile will make two stops in Meeker County in December.
The first stop is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N. Gilman Ave.
The bloodmobile also will bet in Cosmos from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Cosmos City Center.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply – including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross tests all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which helps provide insight to donors concerning possible prior exposure to the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. As part of this effort, plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma. Each week, whole blood donors with COVID-19 antibodies are helping to contribute between 350-500 units of potentially lifesaving convalescent plasma for patients in need.
The Red Cross is not administering diagnostic tests intended to diagnose illness. As such, to protect the health and safety of our staff and donors, donors who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone donation.