American Red Cross Bloodmobile will visit Cosmos from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Cosmos City Center, 233 Milky Way St. S.
Bloodmobile visits Cosmos March 31
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
