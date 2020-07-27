Meeker County Board last week approved a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment Preservation County.
The unanimous vote came after Jim Ellingson of Litchfield, representing a local group pushing for the resolution, spoke to the board.
The resolution was introduced earlier this year by a local group who expressed concern about efforts by Congress and the Minnesota Legislature to infringe on Second Amendment rights.
The resolution states that the County Board “expresses its intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Meeker County” and that it will take full consideration of the constitutional rights of citizens when making decisions to use county resources.