Capital improvement open house Monday
An open house Monday at Litchfield City Hall will provide information and the opportunity to for public input on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
The open house will run from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Monday with information boards detailing various CIP items — from wastewater facility upgrades, to wellness center, to electric meter upgrades — followed at 5 p.m. by an overview of CIP items by City Administrator David Cziok and city engineer Chuck DeWolf..
The Capital Improvement Plan includes 39 projects with a total estimated price tag of about $70 million.
Various information boards will be placed around the City Council chambers, and council members will be on site to mingle and discuss the plan with visitors. The open house is another step in an 18-point “development schedule” proposed by Cziok.
Emergency declaration ends
The City Council voted unanimously July 6 to end the state of emergency the city has operated under for a little more than a year. The state of emergency went into place in March of 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, during an emergency session of the City Council.
The resolution said the city was enacting emergency powers because “"conditions in Minnesota and the threat to the visitors and inhabitants of the City has worsened considerably as a result of the Emergency" and "this situation threatens the provision and delivery of city services as a result of the Emergency."
In proposing an end to the state of emergency, City Administrator David Cziok said, “At this stage, administration sees no reason to continue in this format.”
As COVID cases dwindled throughout June, the Minnesota Legislature ended Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers on July 1.
Downtown building COAs receive OK
Two certificates of appropriateness, recommended for approval by the Heritage Preservation Commission, received City Council approval July 6.
Greater Litchfield Opera House Association Inc. received approval to replace upper rain gutters on the Opera House, 136 Marshall Ave. N. The work, according to the HPC’s review, would allow the building’s historic character to be retained and preserved.
The work was necessary due to rusted steel gutters on the south side of the building, which led to brick damage. Aluminum gutters will replace steel in the upgrade. Work will be done by an out-of-town contractor, according to City Council member Darlene Kotelnicki, as there were no local bidders.
The City Council also approved an application from John Dyer, owner of the Sweet Escape ice cream shop at 226 Sibley Ave. N. The COA called for replacing lighting, replace windows and add an awning at the front of the building, as well as the replace stucco and painting the top window at the front. In addition, the transom letters from the previous business’ sign will be replaced with vertical siding and trim.
Sweet Escape opened in June in the former Tavern on Main location.
“The HPC was quite excited about the changes and felt it would be a nice addition to our downtown,” Kotelnicki said.