A new exhibit set to open Tuesday, April 27, at the Cokato Museum will highlight the men and women who have served on the Cokato Fire Department for the past 125 years.
Opening day for the exhibit coincides with the 125th anniversary of founding of Cokaot Fire Department. Cokato Historical Society's virtual annual meeting will take place the same day, and it's at that meeting that a movie about the fire department will premier.
The Cokato Museum’s exhibit, “Cokato Firefighters to the Rescue: Celebrating 125 Years of Service,” walks through the history of the department, and features firefighter gear and uniforms as well as photographs of past departments, major fires, and disasters. Overall, the exhibit reveals that no matter how much the Cokato Fire Department has changed, the one thing that remains the same is the dedication of its firefighters. The Cokato Firefighter exhibit will be open during regular museum hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) from April 27 through Sept. 4. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, occupancy is limited, so please call 320-286-2427 to schedule an appointment to view the exhibit.
The Cokato Museum will release its latest movie celebrating the history of the Cokato Fire Department, online, as part of the Cokato Historical Society’s Annual Meeting program. The film, made in collaboration with the SWTV cable channel, features interviews from current and past members of the Cokato Fire Department. The movie will be approximately 45-60 minutes in length and will be available for viewing at 7 p.m. on the Cokato Museum’s website cokatomuseum.org. The movie is open to the public — you do NOT need to participate in the annual meeting to view the video.
For more information or to make an appointment, people can contact the Cokato Museum at 320-286-2427 or visit the Cokato Museum’s website at cokatomuseum.org.