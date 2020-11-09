The Cokato Museum’s new online exhibit “Movers and Shakers: Celebrating the Women of Cokato” is now open to the public. The interactive exhibit offers information about some of Cokato’s early women influencers, when Cokato School established its first girls basketball team, and how women’s organizations helped shape the community. Visitors can also peruse historical videos and photographs and try their hand at the online puzzle and crossword.
Visit this online exhibit at the Cokato Museum’s website www.cokatomuseum.org. “Movers and Shakers: Celebrating the Women of Cokato” will be up through March 31. Contact the staff at the Cokato Museum at 175 Fourth St. SW, Cokato, or by calling 320-286-2427.