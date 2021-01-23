The Cokato Museum is open by appointment currently, and the museum announced new hours for appoints last week.
Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. to schedule an appointment, call the museum at 320-286-2427. Admission is free.
Walk-ins will be accepted if there are no prior appointments scheduled. Groups must be limited to six people or fewer due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Service and spaces will be adapted to follow public health guidelines. The staff requests that people respect these mandates as they are required for the museum to remain open. When visiting the Cokato Museum, people should social distance and wear a mask (unless health reasons prohibit you from doing so).
For more information and for other COVID-19 procedures visit the Cokato Museum’s website at www.cokatomuseum.org.