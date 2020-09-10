Southwest West Central Service Cooperative will offer a Conference for Young Writers Oct. 19-23.
This year's conference will be offered online, and students in grades 3-12 can be registered by parents or teachers. Registration deadline is Sept. 29 and can be done at at www.swwc.org/yw.
If a student likes to tell scary stories, funny stories or stories about what they did or where they have been can write a great story. The presenters at the Conference for Young Writers will teach students different writing styles and techniques to help them build a great story. During these sessions, students will explore their creativity and discover how to express thoughts using the written word. Students will learn that writing can be an exciting skill to have, which can open up a lifetime of opportunities for them.
Contact Andrea Anderson at 507-537-2257 or andrea.anderson@swwc.org for more information.