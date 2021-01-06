A Dassel man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly assaulting utility workers at a cell tower site in the 71200 block of 240th Street in Dassel Township.
John Forsen, 67, of rural Dassel was arrested as he returned to his house from the cell tower site, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
The release said that Forsen was upset workers were there and he confronted them. A caller to sheriff's dispatch at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday said that utility workers were installing conduit when Forsen approached. He then used a Bobcat to try to overturn equipment the workers were using and threatened to overturn their trucks, according to the news release.
After they stopped Forsen, deputies determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for second degree assault, disorderly conduct and DUI. He is being held in Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.
Wright County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.