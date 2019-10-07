The regular meeting of the Daughters of Isabella will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the social hall at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Hostesses are Reyna McLane, Pam Wheeler and Pat LeBlanc.
Daughters of Isabella to meet
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Jomas Hill Vineyard offers community among the grapes
- Litchfield advances to state tennis tournament
- Litchfield City Council approves initial wellness/recreation center plan
- Litchfield High School students have new lunch option
- Meeker County Sheriff's report Sept. 23-30
- Speaker shares his story of overcoming obstacles with Litchfield students
- Litchfield students' MCA scores improving
- Litchfield author writes Amazon bestseller
- Litchfield City Council approves plan for Memorial Park parking lot improvement
- Litchfield set for Dassel-Cokato test