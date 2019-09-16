There were no secrets for the Litchfield football team heading into its game with Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday.
The Panthers would try to play old-fashioned, smash-mouth football. The Dragons needed to stop them if they hoped to earn their first victory of the 2019 season.
It didn't happen. G-SL did not throw a pass while piling up 337 yards on 60 carries and stopped a late Litchfield drive to hold on for a 21-14 victory.
“We knew from watching film what they were going to do,” Litchfield coach Jim Jackman said. “They came out and tried to pound it down our throats, and at times we made good plays, and at other times, we were trying to catch kids. That's never going to happen. They're going to get four yards every time and get first downs.”
For Litchfield's offense, it was an all-to-familiar story. The Dragons, 0-3 overall, found success early and were tied 14-14 at halftime. But a combination of sound G-SL defense and an offense that hurt itself conspired to shut down Litchfield in the second half.
And when Litchfield's offense didn't move the ball, Glencoe-Silver Lake refused to give it back.
G-SL scored with just two minutes gone in the first quarter when senior Will Higgins busted a 55-yard run. Higgins finished the game with 134 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Litchfield responded well, taking less than three minutes to march 80 yards, culminating with a 1-yard dive by quarterback Ben Alsleben. The extra point was blocked, leaving the Dragons trailing 7-6.
The Dragons got their first stop of G-SL late in the first quarter, shutting down a Panthers run on fourth-and-2. But they could not capitalize on the defensive stand, despite converting on a fourth-and-4 situation of their own. They moved inside the G-SL 10, only to turn the ball over on downs on the first play of the second quarter.
Litchfield got the ball back again, though, and this time made it count. Sergio Martinez broke a 25-yard touchdown run with 6:59 to go in the half, and Alsleben hit Tyson Michels with pass for the two-point conversion and a 14-7 Litchfield run.
“Offensively, you know, we have our moments,” Jackman said. “But we don't continue to play, penalties hurt us. We have to capitalize. We have to watch some film and the kids have to see the mistakes they make and make some corrections, and find a way to get better.
From there, though, G-SL's dominating running back began to take its toll. The Panthers went 54 yards on the ensuing drive, capped by an 11-yard touchdwon run by sophomore Mitch Jasiowski to tie the game.
The opening drive of the second half saw G-SL take a lead it did not reliquish, with the Panthers pounding 65 yards on the ground, including converting on a fourth-and-3 from the Litchfield 40-yard line. Higgins finished the drive with a 1-yard run.
“We were coming in … trying with that one hit, we're going to hit them and knock them down with our shoulders,” Jackman said of the Dragons tackling struggles. “As you could tell, those running backs, they just broke tackles and squirmed away and made plays. And that's what they do. What they run is old-fashioned football. Their backs' pads are low and you gotta wrap them up. You can't take them (with one hit), or they're just going to bounce off like pinballs.”
Dropping to 0-3, Jackman said, is a test for his team and its ability to learn and move forward.
“We're still trying to find our way,” he said. “Hopefully the kids will buy in, continue to work hard and just continue to get better. That's what it's all about.
“If you go to practice every day and you don't continue to improve, don't take a step up the ladder, then you're losing,” Jackman added.