A Watkins man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash July 21 in Forest Prairie Township.
According to Meeker County Sheriff's office, Kobe Beattie, 19, of Watkins was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital following the crash on Meeker Stearns Street east of 632nd Avenue.
The sheriff's office learned that the vehicle was passing another when the driver lost control, left the roadway and hit a field approach, causing the vehicle to roll. Deputies determined excessive speed to be the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff's office report.
Eden Valley police, Eden Valley Fire and Rescue, Watkins Ambulance and Lifelink 3 also responded to the scene.