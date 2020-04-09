Nuisance insects appearing in homes
As the temperature outside continues to feel more like spring you may notice some insects in your home. These insects include; cluster flies, boxelder bugs, sowbugs, multicolored Asian lady beetles and more. Although these insects can be annoying, especially when there are many of them present, they are harmless. Here are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these insects.
First, it is important to know that these insects are not reproducing indoors. Because they emerge from their hiding places periodically throughout the winter and early spring, it appears they are laying eggs and their offspring are emerging. In fact, all of the insects you see now entered your home last fall. They hibernate in balls or clusters in wall voids, attics, and similar areas. As the temperatures warm, the insects in the outer layers become active first and then emerge into the living quarters of the home, explaining why they do not all become active at the same time.
Because these insects are emerging from hidden sites, it is not practical to treat them to prevent their emergence. Once they are out in the open, your best bet in dealing with them is physical removal, such as vacuuming. Eventually, all of these overwintering insects will become active and move away from their overwintering sites. And fortunately, for those of us indoors, they are short lived.
To minimize these kinds of problems in the future, it is important to treat these insects in the fall as they are first trying to enter your home. This is a two-pronged approach. First it is important to inspect the outside of the home during summer and seal spaces and gaps that may be used by these insects to get inside. This should be followed up with an insecticide application in the fall, just as these insects are trying to get inside. This insecticide application is typically applied to the outer perimeter of the home. It is not possible to prevent all nuisance insects from entering into a home, but you can reduce the number that do causing fewer problems later during the winter and spring. If you have further questions you are welcome to visit www.extension.umn.edu or contact the Stearns County Extension Office at 320-255-6169 ext. 1. Eradication and prevention tips in this article come from Extension Entomologist, Jeffery Hahn.
Extension continues to serve
Like many other businesses across our area, the Extension office has closed its doors to the public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, we want to let you know that we are here to serve you! Currently, staff is working remotely and are available to help you with any of your 4-H, Agriculture or Horticulture questions. Our customer service hours are Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
All 4-H related questions should be directed to McLeod County 4-H Extension Educator Darcy Cole at dacole@umn.edu or Meeker County 4-H Extension Educator Cassidy Martin at ctmartin@umn.edu.
If you have any questions or program ideas related to Agriculture or Horticulture, feel free to contact McLeod and Meeker County Extension Educator Karen Johnson at ande9495@umn.edu or submit a question to our inquiry form at https://z.umn.edu/hortaginquiryform.
Another 24-7 resource available is the University of Minnesota Extension website. Simply type extension.umn.edu into your browser to access unlimited informational resources at your fingertips.
If you would you like to chat over the phone, call us at the McLeod County Extension Office at (320) 484-4334 and the Meeker County Extension Office at (320) 693-5275. We are here to continue to serve you! 4-H, Agriculture, and Horticulture questions always welcome!