Are you going to the grocery store less often and buying in quantities when you do? Did you plant a garden this year? Are you wondering how to preserve food that is tasty and safe?
If you answered yes to any of those questions, you might want to consider registering for a food preservation webinar series offered by University of Minnesota Extension.
Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation.
Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:
- Basics of Home Canning: Safety First, July 22, 4-5 p.m.; Register: https://z.umn.edu/homecanning
- Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers!, 2-3 p.m. July 30; Register: https://z.umn.edu/homepickling
- Preserving Tomatoes, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 3; Register: https://z.umn.edu/preservingtomatoes
- Dry it: You’ll like it!, 2-3 p.m. Aug. 20; Register: https://z.umn.edu/dryit
- Preserving Fall Vegetables, 10-11 a.m. Sept. 10; Register: https://z.umn.edu/fallvegetables
- Safely Fermenting Food at Home, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 29; Register: https://z.umn.edu/fermenting
Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.