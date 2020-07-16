Pickling vegetables
Getty Images

Are you going to the grocery store less often and buying in quantities when you do? Did you plant a garden this year? Are you wondering how to preserve food that is tasty and safe?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, you might want to consider registering for a food preservation webinar series offered by University of Minnesota Extension.

Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will lead free webinars on food preservation.

Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:

Additional food preservation resources are available on the University of Minnesota Extension website: https://extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.

— Suzanne Driessen, Extension Food Safety Educator, driessen@umn.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you