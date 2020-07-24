University of Minnesota Extension will be host to a three-part Dairy Discussion Series on hot topics for dairy farmers Aug. 3-5.
The virtual sessions will run from noon to 12:30 each day. Participants are asked to share ideas, ask questions, and engage in a discussion with other farmers and U of M Extension Educators.
Session topics include:
Feeding in Hot Weather & Dealing with Forage Shortages, Monday, Aug. 3
Participants can discuss strategies for feeding in hot weather, share ideas for balancing TMRs, adjusting feedstuffs, alternatives for feeding schedules and how to address forage shortages that we will likely encounter later this year; from alternatives to buying hay. Discussion leaders: Jim Salfer, Isaac Salfer, Stacey Caughey and Dr. Andy Mueller.
Beat the Heat: Strategies to Help Keep Cows Cool, Tuesday, Aug. 4
This session will include strategies to keep cows cool and comfortable this summer with video footage from a Minnesota farm that focuses on good cooling strategies for their cows. Discussion on ventilation, fans, and sprinkler use on dairy farms. Discussion leaders: Karen Johnson, Kevin Janni and Jim Salfer.
Managing Flies on the Dairy, Wednesday, Aug. 5
This session will cover fly biology, life cycles, and strategies for managing flies on the dairy. Be ready to share your tips and tricks for fly management with other dairy farmers. Discussion leaders: Claire LaCanne, Brad Heins and Jim Salfer.
Pre-registration for the sessions is required at z.umn.edu/dairydiscussions by noon Friday, July 31. After registration closes, participants receive a Zoom link. Those unable to attend the live session will receive the recordings via email. Contact Adam Austing at aausting@umn.edu for more information.