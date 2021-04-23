If you missed any of the Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops sessions this winter and were wondering where to access recordings, Extension has the answer. All sessions, which were originally held Wednesday mornings from Jan. 6 to March 24, are available at https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming. Just scroll down the page to find the recordings.
Topics ranged from corn and soybean management and selection tips, pest and nutrient management, and on-farm research, to cover crops, third crops, and conservation programs. Links to key resources for many of the sessions have also been posted. A special thanks to the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and the Minnesota Corn Growers Research and Promotion Council for sponsoring this program!
Building off this program’s success, University of Minnesota Extension began hosting “Strategic Farming: Field Notes”" on April 21. The program will run from 7:30 to 8 a.m. every Wednesday throughout the 2021 growing season.
The interactive, discussion-based sessions will address in-season cropping issues as they arise. Farmers, crop consultants, agronomists, agricultural sales reps, agency personnel, researchers, educators, and anyone else who is interested are encouraged to join in. To learn more and to register go to https://z.umn.edu/strategic-farming.