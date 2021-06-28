Carver County Extension will play host to a Farmer to Farmer dairy tour at the farm of Tim, Amy, and Christine Leonard in Norwood Young America on July 9.
The event will start at noon with a picnic lunch, followed by a tour of the farm with stations that will end at 2:30 p.m.
The sesquicentennial farm features a 45 tie-stall barn with many environmental stewardship updates including tunnel ventilation, LED lighting and a cooler plate system. The Leonards have 50 registered Holstein cows and raise their own replacement heifers. They also plant twin-row corn, alfalfa and soybeans on their 200-acre farm.
Tour stations on this traditional dairy farm will provide insights on their upgrades and innovations that help the Leonards stay relevant in today's market.
- Station 1 - Learn how maximizing rumen digestibility with high-quality forages can improve performance and lower feed costs with the Leonards' cannulated cow.
- Station 2 - Learn how this farm has used selective dry cow therapy to keep somatic cell count low.
- Station 3 - Learn how Christine developed and grew her cheese platter business, The Grater Good: https://thegratergoodmn.com/.
The free tour is sponsored by Carver County Dairy Core Team, Carver/Scott County Extension, Minnesota Dairy Initiative, Sibley/Nicollet County Extension and Wright County Extension. More information about the event can be found at: https://extension.umn.edu/event/farmer-farmer-dairy-tour-0.