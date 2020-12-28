A Litchfield father and son were arrested Dec. 26 in what the Meeker County Sheriff's Office called a burglary at ACGC High School in Grove City.
Dean Peterson, 42, and Prestin Peterson, 18, were taken into custody after being spotted on the roof of the school. They were expected to make their first court appearance today (Dec. 28) in Meeker County District Court.
Deputies responded to a burglary alarm notification at 12:03 a.m. Dec. 26, according to a sheriff's office news release. When there, deputies established a perimeter around the building, then searched the building, eventually locating two people on the roof.
The sheriff's office release said that the Petersons were suspects in two prior burglaries at the school, which occurred on Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.