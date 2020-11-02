Every year around Halloween, Litchfield FCCLA members try to scare up donations for the local food shelf.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students could not go house-to-house to trick or treat for food shelf donations. Instead, they brought home envelopes to collect cash donations from family members.
The local FCCLA chapter also provided a fact sheet about why donations were so important, including:
1,700 people in Meeker County face food insecurity;
13 percent of children in Minnesota live in poverty;
Meeker County Emergency Food Shelf served 2,402 families and 6,438 individuals in 2019;
The local food shelf served 77,256 meals to community members in 2019;
The average cost of one meal in Meeker County is $3.21.
In addition to those statistics, FCCLA members are spreading the word about the value of cash donations as opposed to donations of food to the food shelf. While all donations are welcome, money actually has a kind of multiplying effect to a donation.
The food shelf can purchase food through Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank at much lower cost that the average person can at a store.
Anyone interested in supporting the FCCLA's We Scare Hunger drive can seek out an FCCLA member to make a donation, and monetary donations can be mailed to or dropped off at Meeker County Emergency Food Shelf, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Donors are asked to designate "We Scare Hunger" on the envelope or check.