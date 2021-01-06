A fire at a rural Grove City dairy farm destroyed a shop and killed about 25 to 30 calves Jan. 4.
The fire was reported at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 51000 block of 310th Street in Swede Grove Township, according to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release. Initial investigation indicated the fire may have started as the result of a welder that was being used in the shop on the farm, which is owned by Greg Jans, 66.
The building and its contents were destroyed as were the calves. No other injuries were reported.
Grove City Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by Litchfield, Atwater and Paynesville fire departments, in addition to sheriff's deputies.