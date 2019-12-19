Meeker County Sheriff's office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Manannah Township home Wednesday morning.
The report of a house fire in the 56400 block of 385th Street was received at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Meeker County Sheriff deputies, Eden Valley Fire Department and Paynesville Fire Department responded. When they arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames. By the time flames were extinguished, the house was deemed a total loss.
The house is owned by Merle Miller, 48. No injuries were reported.